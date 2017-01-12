Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Target Price at $53.88

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) opened at 50.97 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company earned $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 78.81%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post $5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 351,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.
