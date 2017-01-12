Analysts Set Expectations for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Craig Hallum boosted their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Craig Hallum analyst C. Schwab now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Craig Hallum also issued estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean Holdings from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Ultra Clean Holdings from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 11.92 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $390.48 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Espalier Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. Wall Street Associates acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 102,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 19.5% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 541,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

