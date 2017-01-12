Analysts Set $23.67 Price Target for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Heidrick & Struggles International an industry rank of 67 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CAO Stephen W. Beard sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $87,616.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard W. Pehlke sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $88,806.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,564,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after buying an additional 307,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 462,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 241,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,305,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 145,281 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) traded down 2.09% on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 31,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.61. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm earned $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc (Heidrick & Struggles) is an advisory firm providing executive search culture shaping and leadership consulting services to businesses and business leaders across the world. The Company operates its executive search and leadership consulting services in three geographic regions, including the Americas (which include the countries in North and South America), Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa) and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the Middle East).

