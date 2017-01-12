Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s Q4 2016 Earnings (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2017 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.37 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.49.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) opened at 59.96 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

