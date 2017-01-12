Analysts Expect Reis, Inc (REIS) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reis an industry rank of 146 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Reis in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) opened at 18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.07. Reis has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Reis’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

In other Reis news, CFO Mark P. Cantaluppi sold 18,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $371,226.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Reis by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Reis by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reis by 3,155.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Reis during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Reis during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reis Company Profile

Reis, Inc (Reis) is engaged in providing commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals, through its Reis Services subsidiary. The Company operates through Reis Services segment. It maintains a database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the United States.

