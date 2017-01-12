Analysts Expect Kadant Inc (KAI) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Kadant’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $68.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kadant an industry rank of 51 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric T. Langevin sold 8,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,225.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Kadant by 53.2% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 64.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,627,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kadant by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) opened at 61.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment used in process industries. The process industries, including papermaking, paper recycling and oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking byproducts.

