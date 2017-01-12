Analysts Expect Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (GLRE) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherbie Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance by 14.9% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 627,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Reinsurance by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 786,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Reinsurance (NASDAQ:GLRE) traded down 1.786% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.375. The company had a trading volume of 26,227 shares. Greenlight Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company’s market capitalization is $873.43 million.

Greenlight Reinsurance Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through property and casualty reinsurance segment. Its underwriting operations are classified into two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

