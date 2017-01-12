Analysts Expect First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (FBNK) to Post $0.25 EPS

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Connecticut Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 39.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.08 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Connecticut Bancorp an industry rank of 39 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other First Connecticut Bancorp news, Director Michael A. Ziebka sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $246,618.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Ziebka sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $61,398.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) opened at 22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $334.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Connecticut Bancorp will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Expect First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (FBNK) to Post $0.25 EPS” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/analysts-expect-first-connecticut-bancorp-inc-fbnk-to-post-0-25-eps/1149169.html.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Farmington Bank (the Bank), a community bank with over 20 branch locations throughout central Connecticut. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending as well as wealth management services in Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.