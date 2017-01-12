Anadarko Petroleum Co. 7.50% Tangible Equity Units (AEUA) Declares $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Anadarko Petroleum Co. 7.50% Tangible Equity Units (NASDAQ:AEUA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9375 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. 7.50% Tangible Equity Units (NASDAQ:AEUA) traded down 0.54% on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 46,470 shares of the company were exchanged. Anadarko Petroleum Co. 7.50% Tangible Equity Units has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.84 billion.

