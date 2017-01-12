Amsurg Corp. (AMSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amsurg Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on Amsurg Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Amsurg Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on Amsurg Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amsurg Corp. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm earned $822.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 42.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 116.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Amsurg Corp. Company Profile

AmSurg Corp. is a surgical center and physician services company. The Company is an owner and operator of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the United States. The Company is also a provider of outsourced physician services in the areas of anesthesiology, children’s services, emergency medicine and radiology.

