Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Amgen by 99.1% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 76.9% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 86,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 631,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,134,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 0.81% during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.35. 3,234,780 shares of the stock traded hands. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.23. The company earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $204.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

