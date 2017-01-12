AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 8.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) traded up 3.79% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,372 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 68.70%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.04 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,152,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company also provides data and other services to its manufacturing customers. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers.

