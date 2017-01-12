Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 105,978 Shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex Corporation were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,934,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,797,000 after buying an additional 154,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cognex Corporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,147,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,382,000 after buying an additional 126,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cognex Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,056,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Cognex Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,478,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognex Corporation by 4.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,898,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.38. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Cognex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 105,978 Shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ameriprise-financial-inc-purchases-105978-shares-of-cognex-corporation-cgnx/1149656.html.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex Corporation from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $540,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $5,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.