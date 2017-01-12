Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17,185,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,036,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,902,000 after buying an additional 1,342,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 773,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,013,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 8.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Craig Hallum raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

In related news, SVP Susan Louise Spradley sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $31,410.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,257 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,156 shares in the company, valued at $802,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

