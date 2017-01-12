Amerigo Resources Com Npv (NASDAQ:ARREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Amerigo Resources Com Npv (NASDAQ:ARREF) opened at 0.279 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources Com Npv has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The firm’s market cap is $48.74 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/amerigo-resources-com-npv-arref-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1149245.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerigo Resources Com Npv (ARREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Com Npv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources Com Npv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.