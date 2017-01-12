American International Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby Corporation were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $52,392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kirby Corporation by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,307,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,452,000 after buying an additional 729,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $39,343,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $18,037,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,221,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) traded down 0.23% on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 162,732 shares. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Kirby Corporation had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company earned $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kirby Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded Kirby Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Kirby Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby Corporation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Kirby Corporation

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

