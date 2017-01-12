American International Group Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 526.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded down 0.26% on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 453,587 shares. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Republic Services news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 164,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $8,560,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,383,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West. The Company operates in over 40 states and Puerto Rico through approximately 340 collection operations, over 200 transfer stations, over 190 active landfills, approximately 70 recycling centers, approximately 10 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and over 10 salt water disposal wells.

