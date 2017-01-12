American International Group Inc. Has $6,511,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 6,650.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) traded up 0.4838% during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.0949. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,556 shares. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.6982 and a beta of 0.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.24. The company earned $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Vetr cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.34 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Macy’s from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

