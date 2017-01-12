American Express Company (AXP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer Holdings upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings now has a $98.00 price target on the stock. American Express Company traded as high as $77.82 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 5,605,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America Corporation raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vetr cut American Express Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $64.38 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

In related news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

