American Express Company (AXP) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Nomura reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vetr cut American Express Company from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $64.38 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.97.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 76.91 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 146,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $10,555,048.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,910 shares in the company, valued at $21,605,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

