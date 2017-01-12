American Express Company (AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 target price on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Vetr upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.86 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

In other news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $9,459,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,255.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 618.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 43,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 76.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The company earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

