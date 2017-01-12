AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Pacific Crest reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Albert Fried & Company downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded up 0.11% during trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. 186,538 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.58 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 408.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post $5.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $120,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

