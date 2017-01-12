Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stake Boosted by KCG Holdings Inc.

KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 240.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,747 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev by 504.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambev by 76.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 651,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 282,777 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ambev by 53.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 34,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ambev by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) traded up 1.55% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 22,514,346 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.69. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stake Boosted by KCG Holdings Inc.” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ambev-s-a-abev-stake-boosted-by-kcg-holdings-inc/1150304.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.