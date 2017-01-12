Altria Group (MO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,124,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,082,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altria Group (MO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Group LTD” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/altria-group-mo-shares-bought-by-blackrock-group-ltd/1149199.html.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.