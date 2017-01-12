Alstom SA (ALO) Receives €27.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.02 ($29.49).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Alstom SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on Alstom SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Alstom SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on Alstom SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Alstom SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) opened at 26.505 on Thursday. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €19.04 and a 12 month high of €28.38. The company has a market cap of €5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.79.

About Alstom SA

Alstom SA is a France-based, which provides the transportation services through Alstom Transport. The Company is engaged in rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and mainline passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, systems (including infrastructure), services and signaling.

