Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $1,100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,120.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $907.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $947.51.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.04% on Wednesday, hitting $829.53. 1,349,799 shares of the company traded hands. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $839.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $797.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/alphabet-inc-googl-price-target-lowered-to-1100-00-at-credit-suisse-group/1150388.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.