Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective (up previously from $940.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.91.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 807.91 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $663.06 and a 12 month high of $816.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $779.29 and a 200-day moving average of $765.14. The firm has a market cap of $556.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 66,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.90, for a total value of $53,324,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.27, for a total transaction of $3,205,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $927,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

