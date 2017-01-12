Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 556.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,243,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,857,000 after buying an additional 2,749,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 204.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,874,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,989,000 after buying an additional 2,601,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allstate Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at $130,921,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 809.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allstate Corporation (The) by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,355,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,586,000 after buying an additional 811,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.68. 1,110,507 shares of the company were exchanged. Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company earned $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corporation will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Allstate Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/allstate-corporation-the-all-shares-bought-by-dnb-asset-management-as/1150318.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other news, Chairman Thomas J. Wilson sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $1,674,804.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gupta sold 36,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,719,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.