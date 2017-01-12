Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Receives C$39.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.41.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.25 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Dundee Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.75 to C$36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/allied-properties-real-estate-investment-ap-un-receives-c39-41-consensus-target-price-from-analysts/1149203.html.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in approximately 10 urban markets in Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Kitchener, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria and Vancouver.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.