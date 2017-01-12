Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation were worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $104,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation by 224.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation by 433.3% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) opened at 37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.36. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Alliant Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business earned $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Alliant Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other Alliant Energy Corporation news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company provides regulated electric and natural gas services in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Company’s business segments are Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).

