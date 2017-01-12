Allergan PLC. (AGN) Position Boosted by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan PLC. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,840,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,656,000 after buying an additional 205,701 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. raised its stake in Allergan PLC. by 13.7% in the second quarter. General Electric Co. now owns 2,676,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,549,000 after buying an additional 322,108 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter worth $492,177,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allergan PLC. by 133.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,977,000 after buying an additional 981,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Allergan PLC. by 12.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,402,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,195,000 after buying an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.62. 2,848,778 shares of the company traded hands. Allergan PLC. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $301.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.55.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 93.74%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Allergan PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.12 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan PLC. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.13 per share, with a total value of $992,932.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

