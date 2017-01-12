Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes PLC from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 54.60 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.30 billion. Alkermes PLC has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane Cooke sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $33,148.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,053.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $1,368,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes PLC by 23.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Alkermes PLC by 2,458.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes PLC by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/alkermes-plc-alks-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts/1149375.html.

About Alkermes PLC

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.