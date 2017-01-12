Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $146.51 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $175.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business earned $799 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.07 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-earns-buy-rating-from-piper-jaffray-companies/1149632.html.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Leonard Bell sold 40,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $5,548,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,723,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $123,828.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.