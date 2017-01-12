Alder BioPharmaceuticals’ (ALDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDR. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) traded down 1.095% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.325. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,455 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post ($3.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark James Litton sold 9,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $218,963.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 110.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 3,363.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 5,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and focuses to commercialize therapeutic antibodies with the potential to transform current treatment paradigms. The Company has developed an antibody platform designed to select antibodies that have the potential to maximize efficacy, as well as speed of onset and durability of therapeutic response.

