Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Insider David Hutz Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Hutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of Alarm.com Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of Alarm.com Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $104,475.00.

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) opened at 28.45 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Alarm.com Holdings had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Alarm.com Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 618,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 513,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com Holdings

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected home. The Company, through its cloud-based services, makes connected home technology accessible to millions of home and business owners. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other. The Company’s Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

