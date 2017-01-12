Alamos Gold’s (AGI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mackie raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) opened at 11.22 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. It is engaged in the exploration and development activities in Mexico, Turkey and the United States. It owns and operates the Mulatos mine in Mexico and holds the mineral rights to the Salamandra group of concessions in the State of Sonora, Mexico, which includes several satellite gold occurrences.

