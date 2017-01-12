Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) traded down 1.0785% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.0801. 164,762 shares of the company traded hands. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company’s market capitalization is $184.47 million.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($2.04) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) biology, and the commercialization of these products for patients with serious medical needs. The Company’s segment is the business of developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics based on HIF biology.

