Airbus Group SE (AIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus Group SE (EPA:AIR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.76 ($71.33).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus Group SE in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of Airbus Group SE (EPA:AIR) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.69. 1,754,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of €49.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. Airbus Group SE has a 12 month low of €48.07 and a 12 month high of €65.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.25 and a 200 day moving average of €54.88.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/airbus-group-se-air-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages/1150128.html.

Airbus Group SE Company Profile

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is a France-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, active within the aerospace and defense industry. The Company manufactures aircrafts, helicopters, commercial space launch vehicles, missiles, satellites, defense systems and defense electronics, and offers services related to these activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.