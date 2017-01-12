Agran Libbie Boosts Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Agran Libbie increased its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co accounts for approximately 1.4% of Agran Libbie’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Agran Libbie’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 136,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 511,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 315,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd acquired a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.718% during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.455. The company had a trading volume of 12,578,001 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.914 and a beta of 1.54.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Agran Libbie Boosts Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/agran-libbie-boosts-position-in-j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm/1150117.html.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr raised shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.