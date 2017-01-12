Aggreko plc (AGK) Receives GBX 881.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 881.17 ($10.72).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.91) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,270 ($15.44)) on shares of Aggreko plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Aggreko plc from GBX 991 ($12.05) to GBX 905 ($11.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group raised Aggreko plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Aggreko plc from GBX 1,150 ($13.99) to GBX 1,050 ($12.77) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,103 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Aggreko plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Aggreko plc news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £391.50 ($476.10).

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) opened at 977.50 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.50 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 870.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 995.20. Aggreko plc has a 12 month low of GBX 751.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,305.00.

About Aggreko plc

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two divisions: utility and industrial.

