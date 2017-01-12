Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stake Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 7.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2,617.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aflac by 51.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 69.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company earned $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.76 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Aflac from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $68,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $736,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,131.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company engaged in is supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). Aflac’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

