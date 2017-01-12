Aegion Corp (AEGN) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1,048.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Aegion Corp worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aegion Corp during the second quarter worth $104,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegion Corp during the second quarter worth $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aegion Corp by 98,345.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aegion Corp by 96.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Aegion Corp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) traded down 3.90% on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 112,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aegion Corp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $739.99 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company earned $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. Aegion Corp had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Aegion Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Aegion Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Aegion Corp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aegion Corp in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aegion Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Aegion Corp news, SVP John D. Huhn sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $480,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David F. Morris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $338,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company is engaged in providing technologies and services to protect against the corrosion of industrial pipelines, and rehabilitate and strengthen water, wastewater, energy and mining piping systems and buildings, bridges, tunnels and waterfront structures.

