Clarkson Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) traded up 1.651% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.775. 173,110 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.649 and a beta of 2.93.

WARNING: “Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s (ANW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/aegean-marine-petroleum-networks-anw-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-clarkson-capital/1149982.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANW. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 335,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.