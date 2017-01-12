AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (APFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is a producer and distributor of sandwiches, sandwich components, other entrees and snacks. The company serves foodservice, retail and convenience store. Its product consists of breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hamburgers, fully cooked hamburger, chicken patties, Philly steaks, country-fried steak, stuffed entrées, chicken tenders and cinnamon dough bites. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) opened at 28.14 on Tuesday. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company earned $393.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

About AdvancePierre Foods Holdings

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc, formerly Pierre Foods Holding Corporation, is a producer and distributor of sandwiches, sandwich components, and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through segments, including Foodservice, which sells its products to national and regional distributors; Retail, which supplies its products to national and regional grocery chains, major warehouse club stores, mass retailers and dollar stores; Convenience, which sells its products to national and regional convenience chains and vending providers, and Industrial, which includes sales to other food producers under short-term co-manufacturing agreements.

