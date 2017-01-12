Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,475 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.87. 788,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

In related news, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $145,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $5,003,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

