Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 17,300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $49,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $1,623,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 339,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 350.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 455,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) opened at 118.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.80. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

