Accenture PLC (ACN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Accenture PLC from $115.50 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 116.12 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.10.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Accenture PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $291,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,249,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

