Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) traded up 0.56% on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 604,025 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm earned $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 792.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

