Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Insider Francis J. Murphy Sells 17,157 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Francis J. Murphy sold 17,157 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,797.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Francis J. Murphy sold 6,752 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $419,636.80.

On Thursday, December 15th, Francis J. Murphy sold 3,785 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $252,800.15.

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) opened at 59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $128.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post $3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth $191,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth $201,000. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 115.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc is a provider of coherent interconnect products for communications networks relied upon by cloud infrastructure operators and content and communications service providers. The Company’s product family includes AC100-MSA, AC100-CFP, CFP2-ACO and AC400 Flex. Its AC100-MSA product family includes AC100-G, AC100-S and AC100-C.

