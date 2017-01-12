Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE:FAX) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 937,544 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

